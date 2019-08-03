Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 23,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,810. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 188.75 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

