Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.

Shares of NGVC stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 458,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.41 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

