Natural Health Farm (OTCMKTS:NHEL) Shares Up 75%

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NHEL)’s share price was up 75% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 3,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

About Natural Health Farm (OTCMKTS:NHEL)

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc, a development stage company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on developing healthcare eco-system based on natural or naturopathic products. The company was formerly known as Amber Group, Inc and changed its name to Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.