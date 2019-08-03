Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Navient and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 1,174,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,586. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 12.43. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

