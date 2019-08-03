Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE NVGS remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.40 and a beta of 1.05. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Navigator by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.