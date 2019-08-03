Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NAV. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NAV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 573,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Navistar International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Navistar International by 335.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

