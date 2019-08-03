Nebulas Price Up 11.6% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Neraex, Binance and LBank. Nebulas has a market cap of $49.03 million and $8.91 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.05563784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001051 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,274,881 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

