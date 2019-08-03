Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,091. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

