NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.78.

NEO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 195.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $327,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 348,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

