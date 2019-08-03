Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 2,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

