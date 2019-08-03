Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NURO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

