New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,806 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,291,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,831,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,180,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,765,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after buying an additional 469,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.