New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Domtar worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 5,973.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Domtar by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,535,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 1,143,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,511. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.