New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,084,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,209,000 after buying an additional 423,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $22,547,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

