New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 382,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

