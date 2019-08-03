New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $48.86. 1,628,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

