New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 325.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

