New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,872 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Legg Mason worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,060,000 after acquiring an additional 164,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,295,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,895 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Legg Mason by 18.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,137,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 179,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,052,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $670,790.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $957,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.