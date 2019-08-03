New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,039 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,551,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 259,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

