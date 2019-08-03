New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,208 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NewMarket worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $32,229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.75. 191,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.52. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $352.89 and a 12 month high of $470.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 48.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

