NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,587.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.23%. Equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

