Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 392,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,745. The firm has a market cap of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newpark Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

