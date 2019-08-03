Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

