NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 101,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

