NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 140 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.23. 1,449,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,856. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

