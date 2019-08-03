NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 7,505 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1,132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 76,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958,137 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,887. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.