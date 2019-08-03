NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 813.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 611,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

