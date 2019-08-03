NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $520,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. 43,696,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.34.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,310,469.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.