NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $502,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.63. 1,274,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,993. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.