NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,561.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 109,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

