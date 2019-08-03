NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGOV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 988,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. NIC has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.