NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

EGOV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,254. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other NIC news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,852,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 434,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,319,000. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 38,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

