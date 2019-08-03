Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after acquiring an additional 317,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,793,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,006,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $711,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $214.48. 3,517,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,956. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $154.29 and a 52-week high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

