Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.93 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $124,432.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,915.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.02045480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.41 or 0.03067479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00871237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00806199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00603623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00164519 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,293,890,904 coins and its circulating supply is 4,303,390,904 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

