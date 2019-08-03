Niobio Cash Achieves Market Cap of $364,211.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 216.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $364,211.00 and $935.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 131,270,771 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.