Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0247

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $5,863.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00255745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.01397876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00109594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.