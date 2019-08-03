Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,229.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Compass Point lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 1,060,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

