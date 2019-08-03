Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,681 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 341,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,325. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

