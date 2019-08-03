Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 306.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 200.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 194,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,994. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

