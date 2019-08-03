Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. 244,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

