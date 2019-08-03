Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,603. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

