Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in L Brands by 236.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,513. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

