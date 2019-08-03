Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $9,550,433.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. 2,070,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

