Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,745 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $105,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $352,518. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $671.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

