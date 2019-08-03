Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NOMD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 806,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,837. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

