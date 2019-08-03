Nomura Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a $174.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.49.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. The company has a market capitalization of $980.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16.5% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Apple by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,524,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

