Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

NDLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 425,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of 377.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

