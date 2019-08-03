Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €44.65 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.86 ($59.14).

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.35 ($52.73). 1,932,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.02. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

