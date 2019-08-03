Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Nordson stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 194,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 3,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $448,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $1,677,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,907,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

