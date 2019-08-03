Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $4.93 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $257.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

